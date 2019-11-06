The Martin Davis House Foundation announces that the Martin Davis House, the home of Frank Clements “Bug” Shaw Jr., will host a Christmas open house on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Sunday, Dec. 8, from 1-4 p.m.
Martin Davis moved to Walker County from the northeast mountains of Georgia about 1850. He purchased 160 acres in McLemore’s Cove, near Chickamauga Creek, and built a home for his family. The Davis family lived there until the 1890s when the house and farm were sold.
Homeowners after the Davis family made several architectural changes to the house; however, the original 1850 structure is still visible.
The last home owner, Frank Shaw Jr., expanded the house with several additions including several detached structures. Since Shaw’s death in 2006, numerous restoration projects have been completed that showcase his collections.
No admission fee will be charged. Donations will be accepted and used to assist with the maintenance and preservation of this historic property.
The Martin Davis House is located at 58 Hog Jowl Road, eight miles west of LaFayette at the intersection of Ga. 193 and Ga. 341.
This historic farm is administered by the Martin Davis House Foundation.