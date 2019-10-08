Pat Ford, a member of the advisory board for Discovering Hope, the Christian Women's Job Corps program in Catoosa County, spoke at the Oct. 4 meeting of the Fort Oglethorpe Kiwanis Club.
This national program has been in existence for 20 years, with eight sites in Georgia being brought to Catoosa County in 2016. The program meets at First Baptist Church of Ringgold to empower women battling emotional and financial adversity by providing job and life skills training.
Ford addressed the life-changing moments she's experienced with the women who benefit from a 12-week work session and graduation ceremony where they are asked to give a five-minute speech on how the program has changed their life. For each session, dinner and free child care are provided. A mentor is also assigned to each graduate to guide them on their way to finding employment, housing and keeping on track to support them so they know they're never alone.
The Fort Oglethorpe Club, chartered in 1954 is the county's oldest service club and meets each Friday at noon at Park Place Restaurant in Fort Oglethorpe. For more information contact club president Chris McKeever at 706-861-2860.