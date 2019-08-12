On Friday, Aug. 10, Chickamauga city students, parents and educators suffered the loss of a very special person, according to Melody Day, the city school system's superintendent.
"We are heartbroken over the loss of Ms. Cassell. She served as a teacher and administrator at Chickamauga Elementary School during her 20 year career in the Chickamauga City School District."
Day told the Messenger that "Ms. Cassell was such an impressive lady -- smart, hard-working, strong, caring and kind. She had a positive impact on all -- staff, students and parents alike."
But the beloved teacher and administrator is not just leaving behind a school system that will mourn her loss. According to the superintendent, "Ms. Cassell's husband, Todd, is a teacher/coach at Gordon Lee High School, and their daughter Kaighan is beginning sixth grade at Gordon Lee Middle School."
Educators and parents were advised via the school system's website that "due to the loss of our dear Ms. Cassell, we will be dismissing school Wednesday, August 14 at 11:30 a.m."
"I know this is an inconvenience for many, but Ms. Cassell's funeral will be at 1:00 p.m. that day. She is a very special member of the GL family who has served as a teacher and administrator during her 20 years at Chickamauga Elementary. To say she has impacted many is an understatement," the superintendent said.
"She is a beloved co-worker and friend! Many staff members, as well as many students wish to attend her funeral. We ask that you please keep Ms. Cassell's family and our school family in your prayers. Thank you for your support," Day said.
Those who wish to pay their respects can do so from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at Heritage Funeral Home & Crematory, located at 3239 Battlefield Pkwy., Fort Oglethorpe, Ga.
To leave condolences for the family or to watch the memorial tribute, visit Heritage Funeral Home's Casie Ann (Willis) Cassell tribute page.