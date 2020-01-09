Join in as volunteers from across the country take part in the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service on Monday, Jan. 20, from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm. Volunteers are asked to meet at the Sherman Reservation on Missionary Ridge, 2300 Lightfoot Mill Road, Chattanooga, to sign in for the project.
Chickamauga & Chattanooga National Military Park joins the nation as its honors the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his legacy of service by conducting a cleanup and invasive plant removal at the 73rd Pennsylvania Reservation. The MLK Day of Service encourages all Americans to improve their communities through volunteer service. 2020 marks the 25th anniversary of the annual service event since Congress designated the MLK holiday the first-ever National Day of Service.
Volunteers are asked to wear clothing appropriate for the weather and outdoor work that they do not mind getting dirty. Also, volunteers should wear sturdy, close-toed shoes or boots; no flip-flops. All tools and supplies will be provided. Volunteers may want to bring a water bottle and snacks. For more information regarding this project, you may contact volunteer coordinator Will Wilson at 706-866-9241, ext. 137 or will_wilson@nps.gov.
For more information about programs at Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park, contact the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center at 706-866-9241, the Lookout Mountain Battlefield Visitor Center at 423-821-7786, or visit the park’s website at www.nps.gov/chch.