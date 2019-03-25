On Saturday, April 6, the National Park Service (NPS) will partner with the American Battlefield Trust, formally the Civil War Trust, to conduct a hands-on preservation event to help Civil War, Revolutionary War, and War of 1812 battlefields and historic sites take on maintenance projects large and small. Volunteers across the country will answer their nation’s call to service as they provide assistance to these sites as part of Park Day, which will be celebrating its 23rd year with events in 32 states.
At Chickamauga & Chattanooga National Military Park, volunteers are needed to help paint cannon carriages throughout the park. Sign-up will start at 8:30 a.m. in the lower parking lot of the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center. Come dressed for outdoor work and wear clothes you do not mind getting dirty and paint on. For safety reasons and due to the nature of the work, clothing should include long-sleeved shirts, long pants, tennis shoes or work boots. Gloves, brushes, paint, and other personal protective equipment will be provided.
The American Battlefield Trust is a national non-profit land preservation organization devoted to the protection of America’s hallowed battlegrounds. It saves the battlefields of the Civil War, Revolutionary War and War of 1812, and educates the public about their importance in forging the nation we are today. To date, the trust has preserved over 50,000 acres of battlefield land in 24 states.