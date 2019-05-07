May 25: Local-farmer-turned-Confederate-soldier Larkin Poe
On Saturday, May 25, at 2 p.m., Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park will present a special one-hour program near Tour Stop 3 in Chickamauga Battlefield.
This program will focus on local-farmer-turned-Confederate-soldier Larkin Poe and his experiences during and following the Battle of Chickamauga.
Participants should meet inside the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center for a brief overview before caravanning to the program location.
Prior to the Civil War, Larkin Poe married into one of the families residing along LaFayette Road in what is now Chickamauga Battlefield. As the war entered its second year, Poe enlisted in a local cavalry company. In 1863, as the storm of war engulfed his home, Poe, though present with his unit, was absent from home as his family and his farm suffered to the point of destruction. Distraught, he rode to the battlefield where he recalled the “piled up dead, the trampled and bloodstained ground, the torn and splintered timber, bore mute testimony to the terrible struggle that had taken place there.” What happened to his family? Could his farm be rebuilt? These and other questions possibly pulsed through Poe’s mind. What he did next, could have branded him disloyal for the remainder of his life. We hope you will join us as we explore the story of Larkin Poe and the difficult decisions he faced during the Civil War.
May 26: Honoring those who gave their ‘Last Full Measure of Devotion’ on the battlefield
On Sunday, May 26, at 2 p.m., Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park will provide a special one-hour presentation about what it meant to give the “Last Full Measure,” which was sometimes not given on the physical battlefield but in the psychological battlefield of the human mind.
This program will begin inside the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center before moving to Tour Stop 8.
Memorial Day (May 27) is a day we set aside to honor those who gave their “Last Full Measure of Devotion” on the battlefield. This program will dissect that term and what it meant for some of those who were on the battlefield and some who were not. We will look at soldiers, civilians, and enslaved African Americans who gave incredible full measures of devotion during and after the Civil War. Some of these sacrifices even appeared in some extremely uncommon places. We hope you will be able to join us as we explore what President Lincoln termed as one’s “Last Full Measure of Devotion.”
Visitors may wish to bring a bottle of water and a folding chair since we will be in one location for the program.