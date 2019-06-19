Want to show off your artistic talent for all to see? If you answered “yes.” then mark your calendar for Wednesday, July 3, and be ready to create your chalk art masterpiece on Barnhardt Circle in Fort Oglethorpe as part of “Patriotism at The Post.”
All artists, professional and amateur, students and the community are encouraged to join in and show their creative side by chalking on Barnhardt Circle. Community space and chalk will be available for anyone who just wants to be a part of all the fun.
The theme for this year’s chalk art event is “America the Beautiful.” Judging will take place at 8 p.m., with the winners announced and awards presented before the fireworks show.
To learn more, visit the Georgia Chalk Artist Guild event page and register online at http://www.gachalkartists.org/event/patriotism-at-the-post/.
“Chalk art was added in 2018 and was met with great enthusiasm and the original artwork was beautiful,” said committee member Chris McKeever. “Everyone was invited to chalk and we had such a variety of adults and kids doing artwork that you kept coming back as the night went on to see what was new.”
Georgia Chalk Artist Guild co-founders Zach Herndon, his wife Jessi Queen and guild member Heather Cap will travel from Atlanta to participate and share their love and knowledge of chalk art while creating original art for all to see. Herndon and Queen founded the guild in 2014 to help promote street painting in Georgia. Cap showed her talent at last year’s event by chalking “Hands of Freedom” which won first place.
Each artist will have a 6-foot-by-6-foot square to work with. Those wanting to compete for prizes must register at the information table. A basic palette of chalk will be available at no charge. Artists are encouraged to bring their own chalk and equipment to use. Community space and chalk will be available for anyone who just wants to be a part of all the fun. Judging will take place at 8 pm, with the winners announced and awards presented before the fireworks show.
For more information contact chris@6thcavalrymuseum.com or call 706-861-2860.
About the artists
- Zachary Herndon lives in East Atlanta. In 2015, Zach pioneered the Pop-Up Chalk Festival concept and organizes events throughout the year. He's always willing to consult with new festivals to help them get started. Zach chalks in 3D and also conducts classes and workshops for new chalkers. He has traveled to festivals in FL, KY, MN, TN, TX, Germany, and Italy to practice his art.
- Jessi Queen is an Atlanta-based artist and designer. Jessi earned her BFA from Savannah College of Art and Design. She has created large scale chalk art pieces for nearly eight years at different music and art festivals around the world. She works as an interactive designer at Razorfish and spends her time chalking and fostering dachshunds through DREAM Dachshund Rescue of Atlanta.
- Heather Cap is a chalk artist and festival organizer. She first attended GACAG's Pop-Up Chalk event in April of 2016 and was instantly hooked. She organized and chalked Fayette County’s first Chalk Festival in May of 2016 and did it again in Tyrone, GA at the 2017 Shamrock Arts Celebration. She has lead chalk classes for students at several Fayette County schools includes Peeples Elementary Cultural Arts Week and The Campus in 2016-17.