The Catoosa County government posted recently on its Facebook page that April is “Distracted Driving Awareness Month.”
“94% of crashes are caused by driver error, making nearly all of the crashes that happen on our roadways 100% preventable,” reads the April 3 post.
With Georgia’s new hands-free law, it’s easy to get the impression that cell phone use is the greatest accident-causing distraction. It is a serious problem. A 2017 AAA Foundation study showed that drivers talking on phones are four times more likely to be involved in a crash. Those who text double that chance.
But an AAA study on teen driving listed interacting with other passengers as the top distraction for young people who drive. Using a cell phone was number two on the list, but running a close third was looking at something in the vehicle. Next was looking at something outside the vehicle, singing or moving to music, grooming and reaching for an object.
According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, in 2017 there were 34,247 fatal accidents in the U.S., resulting in over 37,000 deaths. Nearly 400,000 more people were injured. The cost of these accidents is lives and quality of life. Parents lose children, children lose parents. People lose work and incur medical costs. The news is full of stories about lives turned upside down because someone looked away from the road at just the wrong moment.
“It takes a split second for something to happen,” says Catoosa County resident Jeanine Morrison. “I ran into the car in front of me one time because I got distracted by some bicycles on display in front of a pawn shop. The light had turned green and the traffic started to go and so did I. I looked away and didn’t see the car in front of me stop.”
Morrison says she ran into the car in front of her twice -- once because she had taken her eyes off traffic and the second time because hitting the car shocked her and her distracted mind was not prepared to react appropriately. “I hit the car, bounced off and hit my accelerator instead of my brake and hit it again. Thank goodness, no one was hurt. When I think about it, I still get a sick feeling in my stomach.”
Here are some tips offered by the many groups that promote driving safety.
- Be prepared to drop whatever is in your hand if you need both hands in a driving situation, whether it’s a drink, a burger or your cell phone.
- Don’t smoke while driving – dropping your cigarette is not something you want to have to do.
- Don’t put your car in drive until you have everything situated – your phone or electronics, purse, backpack, sporting gear, groceries or other purchases.
- Get your children situated and in car seats or seat belts and let them know that once you begin to drive, short of an emergency, your attention will be on the road.
- Do not reach for anything inside your car while driving.
- Do not allow pets to be loose in a car.
- Never groom, put on make-up or check your appearance while driving.
- If you talk to fellow passengers, don’t look at them, and stop talking if road conditions demand your full attention.
- Ignore roadside distractions, including signs, advertising gimmicks and accidents.
Most accidents are preventable, Catoosa County government wants everyone to remember. Practice safe driving and teach it to your teens to save lives.