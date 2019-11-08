The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office, under the leadership of Sheriff Gary Sisk, was declared by Blood Assurance as the winner in the Battle of the Badges 2019 blood drive competition between Sheriff Steve Wilson and the Walker County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Gary Sisk of the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriffs Sisk and Wilson are members of Blood Assurance’s North Georgia advisory board, which sponsors the Battle of the Badges and their friendly, competitive drives are held annually to help Blood Assurance maintain an adequate supply of blood to service hospitals in its service area. This year’s blood drives set an all-time record high for both counties, with winner Catoosa County collecting 89 units, followed by Walker’s collection of 88 units.
An incentive for the winner in this year’s competition was the generous donation of a bulletproof vest by GT Distributors, represented by Manager Bruce Robins, and Lane Funeral Home, South Crest Chapel, represented by managing partner Jason Cox. Both businesses are located in Rossville.
GT Distributors and Lane Funeral Home recently presented the bulletproof vest to Sheriff Gary Sisk for the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department.