The Catoosa County Fire Department is showing its support for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) as its members kick off the annual Fill the Boot fundraising campaign to raise critical funds to help transform the lives of kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases.
Continuing a 65-year tradition of giving strength to the MDA community, dedicated fire fighters from the Catoosa County Fire Department will have boots in hand asking the community to make a donation to MDA from Monday, May 27, to Saturday, June 1, at various locations throughout Catoosa County.
“We are thrilled to be working with the Catoosa County Fire Department for another year of Fill the Boot to help provide the funds needed to find treatments and cures for muscular dystrophy, ALS and related diseases that severely limit strength and mobility,” said Holly Carroll, regional manager of Firefighter Partnerships. “The dedication of these firefighters is unwavering, and we know that their devotion to MDA’s mission will make this year’s drive a success.”
Funds raised through the Fill the Boot events in 2019 will help the MDA save lives and lift those up in need, by providing the MDA with vital resources to advance their mission of driving innovations in science and care for the neuromuscular community. Contributions have helped fund groundbreaking research and life-enhancing programs such as state-of-the-art Care Centers. They also help send local kids to “the best week of the year” at MDA summer camp – all at no cost to their families.