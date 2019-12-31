Catoosa County Farm Bureau recently donated $250 to the Georgia Food Bank Association (GFBA) during the statewide Harvest for All campaign coordinated by the Georgia Farm Bureau Young Farmers & Ranchers Committee.
Georgia Farm Bureau’s statewide 2019 Harvest for All campaign raised $22,924, which was presented to Georgia Food Bank Association (GFBA) Executive Director Danah Craft during the 2019 Georgia Farm Bureau convention on Jekyll Island.
“We are mindful of those in our community who are struggling to find the basics of life, and we’re happy to be able to help,” said Bernard Sims, Catoosa County Farm Bureau president. “The Harvest for All campaign helps provide much-needed food for those in need.”
Food insecurity is defined by the USDA’s Economic Research Service (ERS) as a household experiencing periods where its diets are reduced in quality, variety or desirability, or they had reduced food intake or disrupted eating patterns. Food insecurity occurred in average of 11.3% of Georgia households over the three-year period from 2016 to 2018. ERS reported food insecurity in 11.1 percent of households nationwide in 2018. Food insecurity has been linked to a variety of chronic health issues.
The GFBA uses donated dollars to purchase high-protein, low-cost foods like chicken and peanut butter and to offset the costs of various outreach programs like mobile pantries, Manna drops and backpack programs. The GFBA also uses donated funds to offset costs associated with collecting and distributing food donations through its various outreach programs. The GFBA will distribute the funds to eight regional food banks around the state. For more information about the Georgia Food Bank Association visit http://georgiafoodbankassociation.org.
Since 2004, GFB has coordinated campaigns through which GFB members from across the state have donated approximately 49,000 pounds of staple food items and more than $220,000 in cash donations distributed to Georgia food banks affiliated with Feeding America.