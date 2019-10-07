On Saturday, Oct. 5, Catoosa County Parks and Recreation hosted its annual Fall Festival on the Colonnade grounds. It was great for the grownups, but anyone attending could tell the event was conceived with kids in mind.
Children came in everyday clothes, in Spider-Man, Princess and alien costumes, in capes and frills and everything in between. They were greeted by the Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce and given a trick-or-treat bag, because almost every vendor was handing out candy.
There were tiny pumpkins for children to color, “Kindness Rocks” to paint, tug-of-war, sack races, a donut-eating contest, face painting, inflatables, alpacas, a Catoosa County fire truck kids could climb into, food of all sorts, music, entertainment, and at the end of it all, when the sun had set, an outdoor movie at the amphitheater -- “Ghostbusters,” as was only appropriate.
If you missed it, take a look at the pictures to see what fun it was and put it on your 2020 calendar, because it gets better every year.