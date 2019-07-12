Charlotte Burnfin, chief executive officer of Golden Sound Music Inc., a 501c3 organization, has announced that a cast iron dinner bell worth $625 is up for grabs.
The lucky winner will be determined based upon the $5 contribution name chosen by the charity sponsoring the selective drawing event.
The bell, inscribed with "Let Freedom Ring" and the date of July 4, 1776, is on display at the LaFayette-Walker County Public library at 305 S. Duke Street in LaFayette.
Contributions are $5. and can be made at The Bank of LaFayette's main branch downtown to make one eligible to win.