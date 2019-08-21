In recent years, there has been increasing interest in home food preservation. Canning is one method of food preservation that allows you to enjoy seasonal foods all year long.
While this method of home food preservation has existed for centuries, we have learned much about the science behind safe canning methods in recent years.
Join Chattooga County UGA Extension family and consumer science agent Rebecca Thomas for “Home Food Preservation 101” on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Chickamauga Public Library (306 Cove Rd.) to learn more about water bath canning and pressure canning, in addition to learning what foods need to be pressure canned, and why.
Free dial pressure canner lid testing following the class from 11-11:30 a.m. Bring only the lid and weight from your equipment.
There is no cost to attend.
To sign-up please call the Walker County Extension Office at 706-638-2548.