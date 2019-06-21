On Thursday, June 20, 6-year-old Brooklynn Groce of Ringgold greeted individuals that turned out for her hydrocephalus fundraiser held at Moe's Restaurant in Fort Oglethorpe between 4-7 p.m.
Moe's Marketing Manager Judy Cornelius was on hand to meet guests and help promote the event. Cornelius said that Moe's gives a lot of freedom to those hosting their fundraising events at their location. In addition, the restaurant provides a check at the end of the evening to the fundraising entity for 10% of all sales up to $1,500 made during the 4-8 p.m. timeframe. If sales exceed $1,500, then the restaurant pays a 15% amount of all sales made during the event.
Those unable to attend can still donate for the worthy cause by visiting Brooklynn's Spirit's WALK to end Hydrocephalus Team Page.
For more about Hydrocephalus and the upcoming walk event, visit the website of the Hydrocephalus Association.