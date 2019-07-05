If you do not know what "4q33 deletion with the addition of 1p" means, you aren't alone.
Unfortunately, the mother of an 8-year-old boy from LaFayette named Brayden Cordell has had to learn all about this unique medical condition.
Ashlyn Cordell told those in attendance at the Wilson Neighborhood Group Meeting several weeks ago that Brayden's condition is so unique that he is the only one in the world who has this chromosome syndrome.
Ashlyn talked about her son's unique condition and the fundraiser being organized for him in a recent edition of the Messenger.
The fundraiser was to help Brayden's single mother with the costly expense of travel to (and accommodation expenses while at) a Utah medical facility that is slated to perform major surgery on her son.
The fundraiser was held at the Walker County Civic Center at the end of June and Charity Lewis, a friend and supporter of the family recently reported that the event raised $16,650 for the family's needs regarding the upcoming required travel for surgery.
It is not too late to donate to the GoFundMe account for Brayden Cordell and his medical travel needs. Thus far, that account has raised $3,105 of their $5,000 goal.
Ashlyn said, "Brayden's dentist here has to send the jaw, mouth, and airflow records to Utah after he pulls some of Brayden's teeth before he can have the jaw extraction surgery, so they will know the exact operation date at that time."