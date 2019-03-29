Boynton Lions Club of Ringgold welcomes club’s district governor

The Boynton Lions Club of Ringgold recently welcomed a visit from Lions District 18-L Governor Deborah Hennessey (third from right) and her husband Lion Bob Hennessey (left). Other Lions (from left) are: Lions Jacob McIntire, Randy Walworth, Randall Franks, Tom Rector, Wanda Harwood and Ray Nelms. Hennessey shared information about current projects and focuses of Lions International and in the state of Georgia. The Boynton Lions Club of Ringgold meets the second Tuesday each month at 6:30 p.m. at Boynton United Methodist Church. / Contributed