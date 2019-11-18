Boynton United Methodist Church and Boynton Baptist Church will host Christmas at the Farm on Saturday, Nov. 30, at 5:30 p.m. at Willow Tree Farms, 607 Post Oak Road, in Ringgold.
“We look forward to working with Boynton Baptist Church, to provide this fun opportunity for children of the community and their families to celebrate Christmas at the Farm, remembering that Jesus is the reason for this season,” said BUMC Pastor Nena Jones .
The event includes Santa, children's activities, live music, a message, a petting zoo, a fire pit, hot beverages and snacks.
“This family event prepares attendees getting ready for the Christmas spirit with plenty of snacks, hot chocolate and a Christmas story time for the children,” said Boynton Baptist Pastor Keith McLeod. “The farm is decorated with Christmas lights. Our two churches work together to enlighten all our Boynton community. Everyone is invited.”
Admission is free; however, canned food donations for Christ Chapel Share and Care Mission, or cleaning supplies for the Family Crisis Center are welcome, he said.
For more information, call 706-866-2626 or 706-952-1551 or visit www.boyntonumc.org or www.boyntonbaptist.com.