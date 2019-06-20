Blood Assurance, which has a donation center in Fort Oglethorpe, is critically low on O-positive, B-negative and A-negative blood and is also in urgent need of platelets.
Blood Assurance needs five day’s supply of each blood type to ensure every patient has what they need. There is less than one day’s supply of B-negative, A-negative and O positive. They are asking for all able community members to give whole blood or platelets as soon as possible.
“Critical need like this can’t last” said Dr. Elizabeth Culler, medical director at Blood Assurance. “We are still supplying our hospitals for now, but this kind of shortage can lead to canceled surgeries and other problems. Local patients count on blood donors and right now they just aren’t coming in.”
Blood Assurance always sees less donors in the summer months and this year is no different. “Summer always means less blood donors and higher usage at our hospitals,” said Christopher Swafford, chief operations officer at Blood Assurance. “We try to be as prepared as possible for any trauma that may occur and our current supply of some types would not be enough if a major trauma were to come in. We are asking all community members to please take thirty minutes of time to donate blood and save three lives.”