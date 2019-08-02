As blood donations run dangerously low throughout the summer months, the Blood Assurance North Georgia Advisory Board is sponsoring the “New Blood in North Georgia Campaign” during the month of August.
The campaign aims to recruit first-time donors in Catoosa and Walker counties and encourage repeat donors to continue giving blood, especially during August when the regional blood supplier experiences a decrease in blood donations. This annual event was created by members of the North Georgia Advisory Board for Blood Assurance several years ago.
During August visitors at Blood Assurance in Fort Oglethorpe and on the organization’s mobiles in Walker and Catoosa counties will be automatically entered to win several prizes, including a first prize of a GE Range courtesy of Roper Corp., second prize featuring a bluetooth speaker and Spotify from Ringgold Telephone Company, and third prize a $100 gift card from Blood Assurance. The week of Aug. 19-24 is designated as Church Week in the two-county area.
Members of the community are encouraged to bring a friend with them to donate. “If you’ve never donated before, bringing a friend is a great way to calm your fears. If you’re already a blood donor, bring someone who has never donated so they can experience what a wonderful feeling it is to help save a life and help someone in need,” said Chip Catlett, chairman of the Blood Assurance North Georgia Advisory Board.