Blood Assurance, which has a donation center in Fort Oglethorpe, is critically low on several blood types, especially B-negative.
O-negative and O-positive are also in critical need due to high usage and traumas in the Blood Assurance service area. All other blood types except AB-positive are also in need.
“We have been struggling to keep B-negative blood on our shelf for the last couple of weeks and recent traumas have negatively impacted our supply of O,” said Dr. Elizabeth Culler, medical director at Blood Assurance. “We are seeing a low donor turnout recently, which is not unusual for the week after Thanksgiving, but we are hoping that people will get into the spirit of giving and come see us during this time of critical need.”
Blood Assurance is asking for anyone who can to donate whole blood and double red cells at this time.