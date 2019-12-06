Reporters typically tell other people’s stories, but once in a while an editor lets us share one of our own, so thank you to the editor and here I go.
This is a story of special Christmas memories. I’m the oldest of 11 children. My parents often went Christmas shopping the night before the holiday when my father finally scraped together enough “spare” money to buy gifts.
Each year, my mother put a sheet of paper on the refrigerator and told us we could write three things we wanted for Christmas on it and promised we’d get at least one of them (assuming there was something reasonable on the list).
One year, one of my brothers wanted a stuffed skunk. On Christmas Eve, my parents scoured the ravaged shelves of a local toy store. In desperation, my mother prayed for a skunk. She looked up and high on a shelf above were two fuzzy, bushy-tailed black critters with white stripes down their backs, one of them stained but one of them just perfect.
Another year, one of my brothers wanted an elephant -- a real one. It was the only thing on his list. It wasn’t a reasonable request, but he didn’t see it that way and it took a while for him to get over his disappointment.
We all always got a stocking stuffed with a giant apple, a giant orange, two candy canes, some other candies and some special small gifts like inexpensive children’s jewely and Matchbox cars. We usually got things like socks, mittens and hats, too. One year, I got a watch in my stocking.
But the Christmas that means the most to me is the one when there was almost no money at all for gifts. My father had been struck with rheumatoid arthritis in every joint of his body at the age of 36. He had nine children at the time. His hands crippled and twisted quickly and his ability to make a living as a painting contractor, something he had been doing for many years, was severely impaired.
The year 1972 was just plain hard. My father had found a job as a foreman on a construction site, but it didn’t pay what he could make on his own. There was a woodworking shop on the site. My father asked the owner if he could use it after-hours. The owner said, “Go ahead, and use any of the scrap wood you want, too.”
For two months before Christmas, my father would stay after work and force his aching, gnarled hands to work well enough to make gifts for his children. He sawed, nailed, glued, painted and stained. There was a bookshelf with a formica top to hold my growing collection of books from the Scholastic reading club at school and the many library books I borrowed. My 11-year-old brother got his very own footlocker with special embellishments. For the three middle girls, my father made baby cradles and painted them the decidedly un-baby-like color of red -- my mother painted pictures of mice on the headboards and found a good deal on a doll for each. My seven-year-old brother who adored cars and trucks got his very own utility garage to service his toy cars. The next youngest brother, an animal lover through and through, got his personal barn and a few more animals to go with it.
Finally, for the youngest, there was a gas station. “I just wish I could find a little gas tank to go with it,” my father told my mother one night close to Christmas. The next day a neighbor called. She had been a salesperson for a toy company and had a collection of samples she wanted to know if we could use. Tucked in among the samples was a little gas pump with a rubber hose and a bell that rang when a lever was pressed.
The baby of the family was young enough to be happy with a stuffed animal.
That was one Christmas when none of us got anything we had put on the list, but it was the best Christmas ever and one that grew more precious when we were all older and learned the story behind those perfect gifts.