In mid-September there will be a charity concert at Northwest Georgia Amphitheater in Ringgold to raise funds for the Wes and Shirley Smith Charitable Endowment.
The endowment was started when Wesley Smith died in 2015. He was the CEO of Northwest Georgia Bank. He started the Northwest Georgia Bank Foundation to benefit the community and wanted it to continue benefiting people even if the bank closed. Knowing this was his wish, the Smith family started the endowment after his death.
Wesley, through the foundation, gave back to the community through many mediums, but perhaps the most notable was the building of the amphitheater on the bank's 100th anniversary. He also contributed to the Catoosa County school system's academic, band, and athletic programs, as well as the Learning Center and the amphitheater. He funded the building of the Learning Center.
In September 2018, the band Smith and Wesley, who are Wesley's sons, held their inaugural benefit for the Wes and Shirley Smith Charitable Endowment, called Smith and Wesley and Friends. Part of the point of last year's event was to celebrate the formal naming of the amphitheater's stage, the L Wesley Smith Memorial Stage. There is also a plaque at the amphitheater honoring Wesley and the foundation.
"Whenever there's a need, we want to be able to help," said Shirley Smith, Wesley's wife. "He loved all sorts of music and art of any genre. I think (the event) is something he'd be proud of."