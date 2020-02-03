Fort Oglethorpe’s Parks and Recreation Department is looking for youngsters to join its youth baseball and softball this spring.
Sign-ups for youth baseball and softball began in January, but will extend through Feb. 21.
According to Fort Oglethorpe Parks and Recreation Director Chris Simpson, the cost of each league is less than it has been in years past, which hopefully allows for more players to get involved.
“Our fees this year have been reduced significantly in order to allow as many participants as possible to play spring baseball and softball through the Fort Oglethorpe Recreation Association,” Simpson said.
The initial signup period for the leagues runs through Feb. 16, but Simpson says a late sign-up period will exist until Feb. 21.
For both baseball and softball, the cost is $25 per child six years old or under and $50 per child 8 years old or older.
There’s also an additional $25 fee for players who aren’t residents of either Fort Oglethorpe or Catoosa County.
In addition to the lowered sign-up fees, Simpson says the leagues give players wonderful opportunities to make friends, learn about teamwork, and help cultivate life skills.
“The city of Fort Oglethorpe believes that participation in youth sports develops important character traits and lifelong values in children which can create a positive impact in their lives,” Simpson said. “Values such as socially interacting and making new friends, learning teamwork and discipline concepts, boosting self-confidence, promoting an active versus sedentary lifestyle, and most importantly, having fun and creating lifelong memories are some of the many benefits a child can experience while participating in youth sports programs.”
How to sign up
The next in-person sign-up day will be held Feb. 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the city gymnasium located at 211 2nd Street in Fort Oglethorpe.
Parents or guardians can also sign children up online at lforec.org or by contacting Dexter Scudgins at 423-653-2199.