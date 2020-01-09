Back Alley Productions invites the local community to enroll their homeschoolers in a local homeschool acting showcase at the Mars Theatre in LaFayette throughout the winter and early spring. The classes will be taught by executive producer Kaylee Smith.
Visit https:/www.BAPshows.com/classes for registration. For questions, call Smith at 706-621-2870. The theatre is located at 117 N. Chattanooga St., LaFayette, Ga.
Classes will be held at the theatre on Fridays from 1-5 p.m., from Jan. 24 through May 1. Each class will include a 30-minute break with snacks. The class will conclude with an actor’s showcase on May 1 where the students will write their own mini-scenes that they will design, cast and direct.
“The classes will cover a wide array of theatre fundamentals,” Smith said. “We will cover blocking and use of space, script analysis, how to act with stage partners, developing a character, vocal delivery and cadence, how to emote, understanding story structure, directing, and the development of a scene.”
There will be 15 spots available for children ages 7-15.
Registration is $25 for the first child, and $20 for additional siblings. Registration covers the reservation of class spot, first two weeks of class and supplies. Tuition is due the first of each month starting on Feb. 1. Tuition is $49/month for first child, $39/month for additional sibling.
“We’ve had so much fun in the past bringing this kind of actor’s workshop to some of the young minds in our area,” Smith said. “It’s very clear to educators and researchers that learning theatre has a positive impact on child development. It can significantly improve a child’s public speaking, teamwork abilities, memorization and focus. It’s also a huge confidence boost and grows a child’s self-esteem in a fun and engaging arena.”
Smith notes she’s seen the benefits firsthand from past classes.
“I’ve had the privilege of seeing some of the children in prior classes come in shy and nervous and grow in confidence; some have even successfully auditioned for some of our mainline shows,” she said. “It’s very evident that theatre can shape a child for the better. Teaching classes through Back Alley to the homeschool community is a passion of mine as a former homeschooler, and I’m excited to continue to provide this opportunity.”