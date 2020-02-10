Robert L. Gilliam, a Chattanooga native and Vietnam veteran, is 100% disabled with heart disease, diabetes, Parkinson’s disease, bad knees, a hip replacement, tinnitus and PTSD.
He wants to give something back. So he will be teaching, to the best of ability, an art class for veterans. This class will be considered a therapy group for the vets. Chattanooga Vet Center’s director will be there as a counselor.
He calls it Paint To Slay Demons (PTSD).
In a relaxed atmosphere, he says, “maybe it will be easier to talk about our problems. If I can help them, then, they will be helping me.”
Any veteran who would like to attend should call Kristina Stevens at 423-855-6578 to apply for a spot.
The first class will be on Thursday, Feb. 27, at American Legion Post 214, 540 Park City Road, Rossville, Ga., from 5-7 p.m. The first classes will be done with watercolors. When it is time to move forward, Ralph Miller will teach the use of acrylics. Later, he and Gilliam will give knowledge about oils.
Miller studied under Helen Van Wyk as did Gilliam’s teacher, Brenda Wright. Gilliam also studied watercolors with Wayne Wu at the Hunter Museum in Chattanooga.