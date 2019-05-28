Tommie Edward and Lillie Jean O’Rear celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on May 10, 2019.
They married in Fort Payne, Ala., in 1969. They have been residents of Ringgold for more than 30 years.
A celebration party in honor of the couple was held May 18 at the Renaissance Center in Rossville. The event was hosted by their three daughters and sons in law: Steven and Kristain Henry of Ringgold; Brett and Tammie Richmond of Nashville; Brad and Terrie Brown of Bellevue, Neb.
They have six grandchildren. Five were there: Graceson O’Rear of Ringgold; Shelbie Davidson of Nashville; Summitt Newton of Knoxville; Chelsie Brown of Duluth, Minn.; Kristin Kelley Isabel of Murfreesboro, Tenn. Connor Brown unable to attend; he is away at college in Iowa. Also attending, one great-grandson, Elias Isabel of Murfreesboro, Tenn.
Brother Danny Henson, their pastor at New Liberty Baptist Church in Ringgold, performed the ceremony with inspiring scriptures on love and marriage from God’s word.
It was special to have Jean’s sisters, Betty Price and Laveta Raby of Oliver Springs, Tenn., and Deborah Shahan of Winter Springs, Fla. Also, Denise Leonard of Duncannon, Pa., and Charlene Gambill of Gallatin, Tenn., and Margaret Satterwhite of Soddy Daisy, Tenn.; Tommie’s sister, Carol Lovelady of Chattanooga. Many nieces, nephews, their family and friends attended.
From the family: “Best wishes to Tommie and Jean. May God bless you with good health, happiness and many more joyful years together.”