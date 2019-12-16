Editors note: This article is part of a series on helping hands in the community.
A local animal rescue group's efforts to help homeless and needy cats and dogs have strained its finances severely.
"Cats have almost bankrupted us this year," said North Georgia Animal Alliance board member Dave Mayo. The alliance serves mostly Walker and Catoosa counties and was originally known as Catoosa Citizens for Animal Care.
In just one month earlier this year, the organization's expenses were about triple what it received in financial support, Mayo explained.
"We get calls all the time from people asking for help with vet bills," Mayo said. There are, she said, "a lot of people in this part of the country living hand-to-mouth who don't have the money for basic vet bills."
Funding to provide adequate veterinary care is a challenge for the organization, its volunteers and many in the community.
The organization is always fundraising, he said. The animal alliance spends about half of its efforts fundraising and the other half on saving and taking care of animals.
A cat population explosion earlier this year overwhelmed the Walker County Animal Shelter. If the county had not limited the number of cats the shelter could accept, Walker County Animal Shelter Director Emily Sadler previously estimated that the facility would have easily taken in 2,000 or more felines in the first 10 months of 2019.
The shelter relies heavily on rescue groups like the animal alliance, which operate as licensed, nonprofit organizations to take animals from the shelter, foster, vet and care for them until they are adopted.
Rescues have more manpower, provided by volunteers, and fundraising capacity than shelters; some people prefer adopting from a rescue group because they do not want to visit the shelter, Sadler said previously.
The animal alliance also had to stop accepting cats when the numbers overwhelmed the organization, Hayes said. The group hopes to be able to accept felines again after the first of the year, beginning with pet owners who have been on a waiting list to turn over their felines to the alliance to find forever homes for them.
The animal alliance currently has 126 felines and one dog in its system, Mayo said.
Organization's mission
North Georgia Animal Alliance Inc.'s stated mission is "to reduce the number of adoptable animals euthanized at the shelters and promote the humane treatment of animals through responsible pet ownership."
As an all-volunteer, non-profit organization, North Georgia Animal Alliance, or NGAA, relies on financial support through donations, memberships, grants and corporate sponsors.
NGAA took in 571 cats and 156 dogs in 2018; the organization's services included providing vet care and spay/neuter, adopting out hundreds, transferring 167 to other rescues and helping with vet care for 115 owned animals, Mayo said.
NGAA is committed to finding animals homes. The longest an animal has been with NGAA is a dog that was in its care for more than a year, but more recently the longest stay was a dog who waited five months to find a home, alliance president Valerie Hayes said.
Twenty-two fosterers, or foster families, currently provide temporary homes for animals in the alliance's care, Hayes said.
The organization needs more fosterers, she said.
"A lot of people who are fostering (animals) are reaching into their own pockets to cover expenses," Mayo said.
Strategic focus areas
A priority is to prevent animal overpopulation through a low-cost spay/neuter program. For residents who are in financial need, NGAA pays the majority of the cost of the procedure at participating low-cost spay/neuter clinics.
NGAA works with local vets to pay a portion toward the surgery costs for pets whose owners might not be able to afford it.
NGAA also emphasizes community education about the humane treatment of animals.
NGAA maintains a 24-hour help line at 706-937-2287, as well as a website providing information, resources and referrals to callers who have a wide variety of questions and needs regarding animals.
To reduce the number of adoptable animals surrendered and/or euthanized at the shelters, other priorities are to:
- Provide early intervention with owners.
- Provide financial assistance with vet care and food.
- Furnish resources for behavioral issues.
- Pull adoptable dogs and cats from the shelter and put them in its foster/adoption program or transfer to other rescues.
- Reconnect lost dogs and cats with owners by networking through its Facebook page and website, scan for a microchip and provide microchipping.
Sadler has said the euthanization rate has fallen since 2017 due to the efforts of rescue groups to house and find permanent homes for unwanted dogs and cats and to the county’s policy limiting the number of animals the shelter accepts.
Only 29 dogs and six cats were euthanized in the first 11 months of 2019, compared to 336 dogs and 396 cats in 2017, according to Walker County government.
The Walker shelter’s policy is now to euthanize animals only in cases of illness, severe injury or aggression.
The overpopulation problem is generally worse with cats than dogs because cats reproduce so quickly.
Low-cost spay/neuter clinics
NGAA uses four regional vet clinics to spay/neuter: ChattaNeuter, Dixie Day Spay, My Kids Have Paws and National Spay Alliance Foundation. The first is in Chattanooga, the second in Cleveland, Tenn., and the latter two in Dalton.
My Kids Have Paws coordinated with the Walker County government to set up mobile clinics at the Walker County Ag Center in October and November to provide affordable vaccinations and spay/neuter services. Walker officials would like these clinics to be set up on a regular basis.
Mayo said northeast Alabama residents have contacted him because no organization is filling the gap between this area and Huntsville to provide spay/neuter clinics and other resources.
Special projects
The alliance considers it a duty to speak for animals who "cannot speak for themselves and are often at the mercy of people's biases and ignorance," according to its website.
A special initiative highlights the adoption of black cats with Black Cats Rock; the organization's website lists the benefits of adopting a black cat. Historically black cats were persecuted because of their believed association with superstitions, witchcraft and sorcery.
The alliance also urges finding a way to share the planet with feral, or community, cats "that is humane and good for the cats and the people," according to the website.
Trap, spay/neuter and release programs have been successful alternatives in other communities.
"Euthanizing cats is not a free, cheap or effective solution to stray or feral cats in a community" the website states. "It costs money to maintain a shelter, to buy drugs to kill animals, to incinerate and legally dispose of bodies and to keep up with the paperwork required to document these activities. The psychological toll on the people who perform this job is high, and being home to a high-kill shelter is demoralizing to a community and angers citizens."
Available for adoption
NGAA has felines available for adoption at Pet Sense in Fort Oglethorpe. The organization periodically discounts the adoption fee, which is usually about $65 to $75, to facilitate adoptions.
Currently the organization is offering $20 off cat adoptions at Petsense to promote finding permanent homes for as many cats as possible for Christmas, alliance vice president Wendy Brownfield said.
The organization encourages contacting the animal shelters in Walker, Catoosa and Whitfield counties, as well as ResponsiBully Rescue, about their animals available for adoption.
NGAA also posts photos of animals available for adoption in its care, as well as adoption promotion activities, on its Facebook page.
Petfinder.com, an online pet adoption website, allows people to search for the type, age, breed and sex of the animal they seek among shelters and rescue organizations across North America.