The Walker County Sheriff's Office hopes you will come out and support their "Stocking Full of Love" fundraising event at the Fort Oglethorpe Chick-fil-A on Tuesday, Aug. 13, from 5-8 p.m.
Twenty percent of all sales made during the event at the 1137 Battlefield Pkwy. event will be donated to the sheriff's office's Christmas charity, the Al Millard memorial.
Buy a box of cookies by Aug. 6 and the sheriff's fundraising effort will receive $5 for the "Stocking Full of Love" Christmas charity.
Al Millard was the beloved sheriff of Walker County that chose not to seek re-election due to health issues in 1996. He supported and championed Steve Wilson as his replacement for sheriff, helping to secure Wilson's election to the position.
Read more about Wilson in a recent Q&A with the sheriff, available in print in this week's Messenger (8/6/19).