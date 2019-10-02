The little brick church near the Pocket in northern Floyd County has always been somewhat of a social center for area residents. Last year, its members opened up the grounds for a larger gathering that included the surrounding community, and the event looks to be turning into a tradition.
The second annual Cars and Crafts in the Country festival will be Saturday, Oct. 19, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mount Tabor United Methodist Church on Everett Springs Road. The event is a car show and craft sale rolled into one day-long activity that benefits Mount Tabor youth. With the church’s remote location, organizers are counting on capitalizing on the weekend drive to the Pocket that’s been popular with area residents since Everett Springs Road was just a dirt track.
“A reason we have it in the fall is how pretty it is out here,” says car show organizer and church member Ray Barton. “We get a lot of people just driving out here who say, ‘Let’s go take a ride in the country.’”
Barton, a vintage auto enthusiast himself, has high hopes for car show growth.
“I believe we’re going to fill the church yard this year,” he says. “I’m getting really good feedback. Word has spread from last year.”
His idea for the show came from his own passion for cars and from the fact that there are a lot of enthusiasts who attend Mount Tabor and the two Baptist churches in the Everett Springs community — West Union Baptist and Everett Springs Baptist. Last year, the turnout included a 1948 American Lafrance 700 open cab pumper fire truck from West Union and an old Ford Pinto outfitted for racing from Mount Tabor. Barton brought several of his cars, including a glowing orange 1974 Bricklin SV1 that many people mistake for a DeLorean, owing to its gullwing doors.
There will be hot hamburgers, hotdogs, sides and desserts for purchase.
“You’ll smell the grill,” Barton says.
He is no stranger to fundraising, having been involved with events over the years for Berry College, where he spent his professional career.
“If you find one major event that defines you, you have a lot more success, in my opinion,” he explains.
Proceeds from the event will replace a bequest that longtime church members Pat and Ernest Burch left for the youth.
“It occurred to me that we should use this as a fundraiser to replace those funds,” Barton says. “They’re running out.”
The car show will include first through fifth place awards, a pastor’s choice award and a split-the-pot raffle. Those interested can still enter cars and should call Barton at 706-235-3675.