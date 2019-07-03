Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park will conduct a free four-hour family-friendly canoe tour on Saturday, July 20, at 9:30 a.m.
National Park Partners will sponsor an event where visitors will paddle the waters of Lookout Creek and the Tennessee River to learn about the rich Civil War and American Indian history associated with the area. The following reservation and paddler requirements must be met prior to tour participation.
Reservations required
Directions to the launch site will be provided with a reservation confirmation. National Park Service signs will also be placed at certain locations to assist participants in finding the launch location. To make a reservation, please visit Outdoor Chattanooga’s online catalog at http://bit.ly/outdoorchatt or call 423-643-6888.
Paddler requirements
- At least one “adult” (18+) must be in each boat.
- Children must be at least 10 years old.
- Participants must know how to swim.
Outdoor Chattanooga and the National Park Service reserve the right to cancel a trip at any time at their discretion, due to weather or water conditions. A rain date has been set for Sunday, July 21, at 9:30 a.m. Participants will be notified as soon as possible if there is a cancellation. If you must cancel your reservation for any reason, please try to do so with a minimum of 24 hours’ notice. Please call between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, to cancel a reservation.