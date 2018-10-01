The 2018 LHS Homecoming Parade will be held Thursday, Oct. 4. The route will begin and end at the old High School. There will be a Community Pep Rally immediately following the parade at Joe Stock Park. There will also be a Community Bonfire held at the Ross Abney Complex at 8:00 p.m.
