Jan. 9 was Law Enforcement Appreciation Day and Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School made sure its School Resource Officer (SRO), Stephen Cheatham, knew he was appreciated.
For starters, the school bought Cheatham lunch from the restaurant of his choice — Soho Hibachi in Fort Oglethorpe. Principal Chance Nix, a former police officer himself and LFO SRO in 2007, made an announcement over the intercom system recognizing Cheatham’s work.
Cheatham was also presented with a card and 10 balloon-adorned cases of his favorite beverage — Pepsi.
Finally, because no appreciation of a police officer would be complete without it, Nix presented Cheatham with a box of donuts.
“Students cannot learn if they don’t feel safe both physically and emotionally,” says Nix. “Officer Cheatham ensures that happens every day for all of our students and staff.”