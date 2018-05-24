The 6th Cavalry Museum in Fort Oglethorpe is excited to bring Bricks 4 Kidz back in 2018 for summer camp. Together, the museum and Bricks 4 Kidz is bringing STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) programming to Fort Oglethorpe offering Summer Builders camp, June 4-8 from 9 a.m. to noon.
The partnership grew out of a search for a summer camp. “I was looking for a summer camp to send my grandson to and found Bricks 4 Kidz,” said Museum Director Chris McKeever. “I spoke to the owner and learned that they don’t offer any camps in North Georgia. That phone call turned into a site visit and the museum board approved offering summer camps at the museum for 2017.”
Bricks 4 Kidz is a national franchise that provides classes to kids that teach STEM fundamentals using LEGO bricks. The Chattanooga franchise is owned by Kelly and Ryan MacBride. They serve Chattanooga and surrounding areas by working with churches, schools, day care centers, scout groups and more to bring the programs into the community.
Summer Builders Camp is for ages 6-11 and features a fun-filled week of Lego™ STEM activities. Each day will be a different theme including Mining and Crafting, Amusement Parks, Super Heroes and Architecture for this Brick-tastic Camp. The cost per child is $125 and new for 2018 is our optional stay and play. For only $25 more for the week, your camper can stay as many days as you like until 2 pm. All campers should bring a mid-morning snack with drink. Stay and Play friends should also bring a lunch.
Links for on-line registration are on www.6thcavalrymuseum.org. To learn more about Bricks 4 Kidz programming, visit http://www.bricks4kidz.com/tennessee-chattanooga-ooltewah.