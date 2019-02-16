Fairyland Elementary School is full of students who love stories and words, even from the very start!
Pre-K recently held their Nursery Rhyme day. The classroom was populated with many honored guests, including Little Bo Peep, Humpty Dumpty, and the bus from Wheels on the Bus. Some of the day’s festivities included nursery rhyme reciting, parades and much more. The students had an absolute ball! Thanks to the tireless work of Morgan Lingerfelt and Lorraine Gray for cultivating a space of joy, wonder, and learning fun in our pre-k students!
A steady diet of voracious reading and learning at Fairyland has transferred into a skilled group of spellers at this year’s school spelling bee. The school held its bee in mid-January, where 4th grader Riley Swinford won first place, 5th grader Georgia Mae Anderson came in second, and 5th grader Bethany Oster was 3rd/ alternate.
Congratulations girls and all of our hard-working classroom winners!