On Saturday, March 23, and on Sunday, March 24, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park will present a living history weekend focusing on the Women’s Army Corps training facility at Chickamauga Battlefield.
Throughout the day, visitors will have the opportunity to interact with WAC living historians at various training stations. These stations are designed to be hands-on experiences for young people, who will have the opportunity to earn a WAC Training Certificate and a special Junior Ranger Badge.
Each day, at 11 a.m. and at 1 p.m., there will be 30-minute formal living history presentations on the Women’s Army Corps, then at 2 p.m. there will be a one-mile, 90-minute hike to the ruins of the historic WAC training facility. All programs originate at the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center.
Women played a critical role in the Allied victory of World War II. Around 150,000 women served in the Women’s Army Corps and 50,000 trained at Chickamauga Battlefield, which was home to the Third WAC Training Center. These women performed many jobs vital to Allied victory and paved the way for future generations of women to serve in this country’s armed forces.