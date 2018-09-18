Leah Mortimer and Rob Baker announce their engagement
Lean Mortimer is the daughter of Terry and Marjorie Mortimer of Simpsonville, S.C.
Ms. Mortimer is originally from Baltimore, Md. She attended Messiah College and received her B.S. degree in exercise science. She then attended Brenau University in Gainesville, Ga., and received her Master of Science degree in occupational therapy.
She is currently employed as an occupational therapist for an outpa-tient clinic in addition to “Babies Can’t Wait of Georgia” early interven-tion.
Mr. Baker is the son of Randy and Becky Baker of Ringgold, Ga.
Mr. Baker attended Carson Newman College and received his B.S. de-gree in history. He then attended the University of North Georgia and received his Master of Arts degree in teaching and his Master of Arts degree in American history.
He is currently employed as a history teacher and wrestling coach at Lumpkin County High School and he is an adjunct professor at the Uni-versity of North Georgia.
The wedding will be held at Cloudland Station in Chickamauga at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 29, 2018.