A laptop computer and cash were recently stolen from two vehicles in Rossville, police say.
According to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred during the early morning hours of Sept. 8 on South Center Street in Rossville.
The victim told police someone entered both her Chevrolet Blazer and GMC pickup truck during the night.
“She stated the offender(s) took $40 in cash from the Blazer and a Hewlett Packard laptop from the truck,” Deputy Coby Cunningham said.
The laptop actually belongs to Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School, as it was issued to the victim’s son for his school work, reports show.
The victim said the cash and computer were in the vehicles around midnight on Aug. 8, but that they were discovered missing when she went to the vehicles just before 8 a.m.
Anyone with information about the theft is encouraged to contact the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department at 706-935-2424.