One thing most people living with autism experience is sensory sensitivity. Sounds and lights that are too intense can be deeply disturbing. Too much activity, too many people, a pace of talking that’s too fast, all add up to sensory overload.
Fourteen-year-old Trever Arnold, also known as Treverini the Magician, was diagnosed with autism at the age of six, old by today’s standards, when children are often diagnosed much younger. He is one of around 155,000 people in Georgia and 3.5 million people nationwide living with autism.
At the time, says his mother, Patti Arnold, there were few resources in the Northwest Georgia area. “We had to go to Atlanta or Nashville. Trever became aware of the problem when he was in the fourth grade and wanted to do something about it.”
That’s when the dream of Peaceful Pieces Sensory Center was born. The center does not have its own building yet, but the 501(c)(3) non-profit has been conducting events for four years. Arnold, the event planner for the group, arranges activities especially suited to autistic children and designed for fun and teaching skills. One time they took a group of children on an ice cream and scavenger hunt outing.
“The kids ordered their own ice cream,” says Arnold, “and the scavenger hunt helped them learn how to interact and work with one another. We choose uncrowded locations for outings and keep the pace comfortable for everyone.”
Peaceful Pieces is a resource not only for autistic children, but for those with sensory processing disorders, ADHD and other special needs.
Co-founder and president of Peaceful Pieces, Amber Lowe, is a social worker and Trever’s older sister. She says on the group’s website, “It was not until my younger brother was diagnosed with autism that I realized how few resources our community had to meet his needs. He participated in as many resources as he was able to, but somewhere there was a gap. We had no training, only insight to learn from him and do our best. Families in our area are experiencing this same need every day. My brother has become an amazing young man that I am so proud of. He has felt a strong desire to give back to those who see the world the same way he does and to support their families.”
Lowe says her brother made a birthday wish “that there be a place where everyone is welcomed, loved and accepted.”
“If one young man can give so much to his community,” Lowe says of Trever, “we can all work together to make life a little more enjoyable for others in these situations.”
On April 13, Peaceful Pieces will hold their fourth annual “Laps of Love” fundraising event on the Ringgold High School football field. The public is invited to attend, walk or run laps, mingle and socialize. There will be inflatables for children, food vendors, and activity tables especially geared toward those with sensory sensitivities but also fun for all. Magician Michael Frisbee will be doing a show, and Treverini will also be performing.
There is no cost to attend or walk or run, but donations are welcome.
Peaceful Pieces is looking for sponsors for the event and offers several levels of sponsorship. They are also looking for businesses, non-profits and healthcare providers who would like to set up booths at Laps of Love.
Laps of Love for Peaceful Pieces Sensory Center
When: April 13, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: Ringgold High School football field
Cost: No cost to attend, walk or run
Vendors/sponsors needed
Contact: Patti Arnold/423-762-9144
Website: peacefulpieces.org