On Nov. 2, former students of Lakeview High School, Class of 1958, gathered at Park Place Restaurant in Fort Oglethorpe to celebrate 60 years since graduating.
A total of 19 graduates and many of their spouses, as well as one former teacher, were able to make it to the reunion. At least nine others were unable to attend for various reasons.
As one of the reunion organizers and graduates, Don Hays, was arranging everyone for a photograph, one lady commented in jest, “Have you forgotten how old we are? We can’t stand here forever.”
Hays and co-organizer and fellow-graduate Margie Williams started brainstorming on the reunion after Hays’ wife’s Notre Dame reunion in August. It had been 10 years since the last time the Lakeview graduates had gotten together.
“I wanted to stay away from formalities for this reunion,” says Hays. “Nothing about who the class officers were or who was best at this or that, just old friends getting together to reminisce and talk about family and life.”
Attendees discussed their old school days, their children and grandchildren, and their careers, which ranged from teaching to industry, government, the military and other things. Graduates came from as far away as Fayetteville, Tenn., and Knoxville, but many had remained local over the years or had returned to the area after work and life had taken them other places.
“We just spent a lot of time jibber jabbering and getting reacquainted,” says Hays. An informal discussion about the next reunion concluded that 2023 would be a good time to unite again.