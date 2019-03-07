Among the special touches created for the Rising Professionals Academy for Catoosa high school students, hosted by the Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce on March 5, were handcrafted vases as centerpieces for luncheon tables. The Chamber asked Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School art teacher Wendy Morgan if her class could add this personal element to the event for 2019.
Morgan says her students started working on the nearly 40 vases in December of last year to have them ready in time. Morgan’s classroom sports a pottery wheel and a kiln for firing pottery. The process of making a ceramic vase is multi-faceted and involves designing, molding, painting, glazing and at least two runs through a kiln that heats to temperatures exceeding 1000 degrees.
The finished vases ran the gamut from simple to flowery, from round to square, from deep earthy colors to vivid bright colors.
Fort Oglethorpe Food City, which was a co-sponsor of Rising Professionals, topped off the vases by providing flowers of all sorts and sending florists to arrange them.
Each of the 31 tables at the Rising Professionals event was sponsored by a local business or government agency, which provided a mentor to sit with students during lunch and offer advice and encouragement. The flower arrangements and vases were given to the mentors after the luncheon.