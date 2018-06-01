In March, Georgia House Resolution 1792 officially congratulated students who won the state’s annual Civil War Commission art and essay contest. There were 150 submissions to the contest that asked students to depict Civil War headstones, cemeteries or monuments dedicated to soldiers who fought in Georgia.
One of the winning students was William Brown, a junior at Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School who aspires to a career in architecture. He took third place at the high school level in the GCWC art contest for his pen-and-ink drawing of the Florida Monument in Chickamauga Battlefield.
Brown’s certificate was presented to him by John Culpepper, chair of the Georgia Civil War Commission. The young artist won $100 and his artwork will be on display, along with that of the other winners, at Kennesaw State University on July 21.
Brown’s drawing will also be included in the Georgia Civil War Commission’s next calendar. “William treats the nuance of surface in his art like a symphony,” says his art teacher, Wendy Morgan. “Elegant twists in form building are becoming his style. His humility drives him to reach beyond the obvious into a new realm of seeing. We are very proud of his craftsmanship.”
“WHEREAS,” states HR 1792. “. . . William Brown of Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School in Fort Oglethorpe earned third place . . . BE IT RESOLVED BY THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES that the members of this body congratulate the winners of the Georgia Civil War Commission Art and Essay Contest and extend the most sincere best wishes for continued success.”