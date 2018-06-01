Twenty-one Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School students entered 102 pieces of art in the school’s art show this year.
Judges Jason Clark and Tim Beard were charged with the difficult task of choosing which works would win prizes.
In the end, Maia Payne won first place and $100 for her painting, “Mending a Broken Heart.” Amaya Lewis won second place and $75 for her pastel, “Jellyfish.” Daniel Kellman won third place and $50 for his mixed media work, “The Midnight Glow.”
The People’s Choice Award went to Maia Payne for her graphite drawing, “The Nation.”
Art Class winners were presented with supply-filled portfolios. Julianna Williams and Presley Elleman were awarded in Art I. Daryl Boren was awarded in Ceramics and Pottery, Laci Bridges in Drawing and Painting, and Jae Lee in AP Art History. The Art Honor Chord award went to Maia Payne, as did the Most Outstanding Art award for Class Night.
Also recognized for their accomplishments in art were “Art Pathway Completers,” students who completed three or more art classes. This year that included Savannah Jones, Maia Payne, Laci Bridges, Traci Gray, Micah Foxworth, Angie Lee, Sarah Lapp and Autumn Wisenbaker.
“Students need creative problem-solving skills for life,” says LFO art teacher Wendy Morgan. “Art helps build technical skills while self-esteem and confidence bloom naturally from students’ accomplishments.”
LFO’s art program was sponsored this year (including the major purchase of a kiln) by the Local School Governance Team: Ralph White Electric, Tamara Sump, Susan and John Lazenby, Ali Jennings, Jean Stone, Jessica Chandler, Jeanne Newell, Denise Beard, Kristi Toland and Rebecca Storr.
In addition to learning art in school, some of Morgan’s students help with the evening Open Art Studio that Morgan teaches, in tandem with guest artists, for the public during the school year. To learn more about Open Art Studio or to see more art by LFO students, visit lfoart.com.