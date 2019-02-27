Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School’s academic decathlon has been crowned the 2019 PAGE Georgia Academic Decathlon (GAD) State Champions.
The team, coached by Lisa Beck, Jessica Chandler and Ian Beck, scored the highest points overall in Division I and II and was presented the Howard Stroud Championship Trophy during the two-day academic competition was Feb. 22 and 23 at Parkview High School in Gwinnett County.
The win marks the ninth time the school has captured the title. The team will be invited to represent Georgia at the United States Academic Decathlon national competition to be held in Bloomington, Minn., in April.
More than 185 high school students from 21 high schools representing 13 school districts competed in the academic event. During the competition, students were tested in seven content areas: economics, art, literature, mathematics, science, social science and music. In addition, students earned points individually in three communication events: public speaking, personal interview and written essay.
The program is unique because each nine-member team is made up of three Honor students (GPA 3.75-4.0), three Scholastic students (GPA 3.0-3.749) and three Varsity students (GPA 0.0-2.999). Each year the program features a different overall curriculum topic. "The 1960s: A Transformational Decade" was this year’s topic.
Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe is a Division II, or small school (based on school population size), participant.
On Saturday afternoon, Feb. 23, students participated in the exciting Super Quiz, a collaborative event designed to showcase the students’ knowledge of the overall curriculum. Dr. Cary Sell, a biology and chemistry educator at Parkview High School and immediate past PAGE GAD State Director, served as Master of Ceremonies for this event.
During the GAD Awards Banquet, Catoosa County’s Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School was announced as this year’s Super Quiz Champion. Carroll County’s Villa Rica High School won first runner-up honors, Gwinnett County’s Parkview High School was named as second runner-up.
The Professional Association of Georgia Educators honors outstanding students and educators and encourages academic excellence through competitive academic initiatives such as PAGE STAR, the PAGE Academic Bowl for Middle Grades and the PAGE Georgia Academic Decathlon.