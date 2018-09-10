After a lengthy investigation, agents with the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force, along with officers with the LaFayette Police Department and Walker County Sheriff's Department, executed a search warrant Friday, Sept. 7, at 3 Morning Side Drive in LaFayette.
The search warrant yielded over a kilogram of methamphetamine, numerous firearms, and a large amount of cash.
A subsequent search warrant was executed later in the evening in a storage unit associated with the suspect, located at 1897 North Main St., LaFayette. The storage unit was found to contain a “conversion lab,” where suspected methamphetamine was being converted to crystal from a liquid state. The lab also yielded at least a kilogram of methamphetamine.
Estimated potential street value of the suspected methamphetamine is over $120,000.
One subject has been arrested in connection with the case: Angela Michelle Hughes, 33, of 3 Morning Side Drive, LaFayette.
The case is under investigation and additional arrests are expected.