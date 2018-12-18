On Friday, Dec. 14, the LaFayette Woman’s Club presented a $200 check and 25 coats and sweaters to LaFayette Middle School (LMS).
The Woman’s Club is dedicated to education and seeing that all Walker County students are ready for the winter weather.
“Children are a priority to members of our club. With so many former educators in the club, we know firsthand that our community needs to make sure students stay warm during the cold weather months.” said Stephanie Wardlaw, the education chair of the LaFayette Woman’s Club.
The money and coats will be put to good use, said LMS Principal Kelly Long. “We have several kids that don’t have coats and clothing. If we didn’t have help like this, those children wouldn’t have anything to wear at this time of year.”
If you would like to know more about the LaFayette Woman’s Club, contact Rachel Oesch Willeford at 706-200-8099 or racheloeschwilleford@gmail.com.