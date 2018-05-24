The second annual LaFayette Honeybee Festival on Saturday, June 2, isn’t going anywhere. In fact, the festival is growing in attendance, headliners and stages.
The city has added a second headlining performer and is placing the Headliners Stage on the western edge of the traditional festival area to accommodate the increased crowds and vendors. There will be a lot more buzz!
“We will have a North Stage by the Marsh House and a South Stage on the Square. We had 117 vendors last year and we have over 165 this year, expanding the festival from last year,” City Manager David Hamilton said. “The Headliners Stage will be on the Walker County School’s parking lot directly behind LaFayette First Baptist Church. This location gives more than twice the viewing area than the square does,” Hamilton said.
LaFayette is proud to announce this free-to-attend event will host two major country music stars — Craig Campbell and Joe Nichols — headlining the festival, thanks to sponsors US 101—Chattanooga’s No. 1 radio station for country music.
A day of honeybee awareness and family fun
The Honeybee Festival will BEE fun for the whole family!
The city will take honeybee awareness to the next level this year with honeybee educational opportunities focusing on the importance of the honeybee population’s survival as well as beekeeping tips, exhibits and demonstrations.
Parents, BEE sure to bring the kids as the Kids Zone will be SWARMING with all kinds of free activities like inflatables, games and face painting. The Kids Zone will keep the young ones happy and as “Busy as BEES.”
The BBQ Competition and Honey Competition will keep your mouth watering for these traditional festival feasts. The cruise-in with antique cars and tractors will make its grand return on Saturday as well. The debut of the Miss Honeybee Pageant will take the spotlight Friday evening following a Steak Competition, expanding the festival across two days.
The Honeybee Metric-Century Bicycle Ride will roll out early Saturday morning with participants traveling in three separate routes across the area.
For any questions about the upcoming 2018 Honeybee Festival, visit www.myhoneybeefestival.com, facebook.com/myhoneybeefestival, or call the City of LaFayette at 706-639-1500.
BEE sure to come out to this free event on Saturday, June 2, from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. in downtown LaFayette.