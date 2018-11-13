Wednesday night's Country Music Association (CMA) Awards show will be packed full of all-star performances, including a song co-written by LaFayette’s own singer/songwriter Channing Wilson.
Wilson, country singer Luke Combs and Rob Snyder co-wrote “She Got the Best of Me,” which has topped the CMA charts the last four weeks.
Channing also performed with Combs last month on The Grand Ole Opry.
The CMA Awards show airs at 8 p.m. on ABC. Combs, who will sing the song, has been nominated for New Artist of the Year, along with Lauren Alaina, Brett Young, Midland and Chris Janson.
About Channing Wilson
Wilson posts the following about himself in the biography section of his Facebook page:
“From a small town in Northwest Georgia, Channing learned about real life American good times and hardships. He's not afraid to tell you about it either. From his songs like ‘Poor Man's Cocaine’ referring to methamphetamines taking over rural America, to songs like ‘Black Jesus’ which is a story of two men, one young, and one older, finding friendship in spite of the racial stereotypes of the times. Channing’s voice and songwriting is widely considered in the top echelon of the ‘who’s who’ in the Nashville community.
“Born on the wrong side of the tracks to two hard working ‘dirt collar’ parents, he had plenty of opportunities to learn real life at an early age. Channing says, ‘I didn't have a musical family. My mother is a pretty good singer, but an even better worker. So, not much time for concerts or record stores back then.’ Finding music later for Channing didn't slow down his passion for it, learning guitar at 17 and starting writing shortly after. ‘I came across a book of short poems my mother had written before I was born, and after reading them I was so inspired to explore my own creative side.’
“By age 25, he had tried college twice and quit more jobs than he applied for. ‘I never could accept the idea that I was supposed to work every day for someone else. I expected more than a paycheck. After a friend turned me on to Guy Clark and Steve Earle, I knew 2 things. I never wanted to punch a clock again, and I had to become a better writer and musician.’ That's exactly what he did at 26 years old. He started his first band and quickly learned the ropes as a very successful regional act. That venture lasted 6 years until he became a father and knew he had to step up his game if he was going to turn a dream into a way of life.”
