Business and property owners on Lafayette Road in Fort Oglethorpe are not buying the state’s plans to place raised medians down the street.
Parrish Walker of Walker’s Oak & More Furniture, whose business would be blocked from southbound travelers who would have to drive two blocks out of their way and make four turns to get back to his shop, says the negative impact of the plans on businesses along the road would be devastating.
Walker and more than 20 other business and property owners on the street have signed a petition objecting to the Georgia Department of Transportation’s plans. Walker says about 300 other people have also signed the petition, which has been submitted to both GDOT and to the city of Fort Oglethorpe.
As of Aug. 21, Walker had not heard anything back from GDOT on the petition. He says he has also not had any response to the comments he submitted in writing at the public meeting GDOT held on Aug. 7. GDOT promised that everyone who submitted comments would receive a response but said it could take a while.
At the Aug. 7 public meeting held by GDOT and the city, Cedric Clark, a project manager for Southeastern Engineering and a consultant to GDOT, said the median planned for Lafayette Road was strictly a matter of safety and the traffic increase that GDOT expects over the next 20 years and has nothing to do with beautification.
GDOT says that the current traffic count on Lafayette Road is 11,700 vehicles a day. They expect that to increase by 2020 to 12,425 vehicles a day and to 13,525 a day by 2040.
But the document GDOT referenced for information about the value of raised medians states that the traffic volume criteria for such medians is “over 18,000 and future volumes projected at over 24,000 vehicles a day.” The criteria also includes “high turning volumes, high crash rates, number of driveways and pedestrian crossings.”
The document says that on roads with a traffic volume of over 24,000 vehicles a day, “restricted left turns is the key to reducing crashes.” GDOT projects that at its peak during the 20-year plan for Lafayette Road, it will see 10,475 fewer vehicles than this.
Walker says that he and the other business owners along Lafayette Road are eager to hear from GDOT and the city, discuss their concerns with them and come to a resolution that is good for everyone.
“Everyone on this street will be affected by this,” he says, “even businesses that wouldn’t have entrances blocked by medians. We’re all dependent on one another down here. No business can exist alone — what hurts one can hurt all.”
The petition by the Lafayette Road business and property owners reads:
“Whereas the city of Fort Oglethorpe and the Georgia Department of Transportation (“GDOT”) have undertaken Project PI Number 0013068, otherwise known as the proposed Fort Oglethorpe Road Gateway to Chickamauga Battlefield Local Access Road; and
“Whereas the City of Fort Oglethorpe and the GDOT have invited public comment following the Public Information Open House on Tuesday, August 7, 2018.
“Now, therefore, we the business owners and property owners from the 2500 block of Lafayette Road through the 2900 block of Lafayette Road (collectively referred to as “the Owners”) met together on Monday, August 13, 2018, and hereby submit this Official Petition and Comment as follows: Although we appreciate the effort to beautify the roadway within the area affected by Project PI Number 0013068, we hereby object to the construction of any median in the center of the roadway on the basis that a median will obstruct the ingress & egress of traffic and thereby cause a loss of business and a reduction of economic development. Our objection is made official by our signatures below, and we further invite all surrounding business owners, homeowners, and concerned citizens to join us in this objection. We look forward to an opportunity to discuss our objection in person at the next scheduled Public Forum or Open House concerning this said project. Submitted this 17th day of August, 2018.”