The city of LaFayette takes the safety of its residents very seriously and that’s why it’s proud to announce that the city’s high ISO rating will remain in place for another four years.
“It’s a team effort,” Mayor Andy Arnold said. “Nothing can be done without the team. It’s all about safety.”
The city remains in an elite class of communities in Georgia with an ISO rating of 3. Out of 968 communities in the state, there are only 45 communities with a higher ISO (International Organization for Standardization) rating. Throughout the United States, each community (county or city) is ranked anywhere from 1-10 in firefighting capabilities. For example, a rating of 10 would be considered the worst as 1 would be the highest imaginable rating.
The ISO 3 rating is a reflection of the teamwork between the LaFayette Fire Department, LaFayette Water Department, LaFayette Codes Enforcement and Walker County 911.
Everything from fire suppression, codes enforcement, communications, water distribution and flow — all play a part in how the ISO rating is determined.
Each community in the nation is rated every four years.
The fire department was re-evaluated in September and Arnold received the news of the ISO 3 rating on Nov. 19.
According to LaFayette Fire Chief Stacey Meeks, ISO testing standards are much more rigorous and thorough than they were in recent years.
“Because of that, we are very excited to remain at a 3 rating, because we are judged with more scrutiny now than we have been in the past,” Meeks said.
PRIDE initiative
Meeks credited the city’s PRIDE initiative with playing a significant role in the high rating (PRIDE stands for Protect, Revitalize, Invest, Develop and Enjoy and addresses blighted properties and abandoned structures in the area through codes enforcement).
“The PRIDE initiative has helped out tremendously because abandoned structures are attractive nuisances and they attract fires,” Meeks said.
SAFER Grant adds to manpower
Meeks also credits the recent FEMA grant, in which the LaFayette Fire Department was recently awarded a $300,000 SAFER grant that goes towards an additional firefighter per shift. The grant allows for the city to maintain two on-duty firefighters working around the clock on 24-hour shifts. This brings a total of seven firefighters employed by the city.
Lower insurance ratings
Aside from its impact on safety, having a higher ISO rating can lower the area’s personal and commercial property insurance ratings as it plays a role in the underwriting process with insurance companies. It also is a means to attracting new businesses and industries to a community.
“We are really proud that we can provide this level of service to our community,” Meeks said. “It’s all about safety.”